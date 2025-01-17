Supreme Court upholds law that would force sale or ban TikTok

The U.S. Supreme Court won't block a law from going into effect that would ban the app in the U.S.

The justices voted unanimously to uphold the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which Congress passed with bipartisan support in early 2024.

The law requires TikTok's China-based parent company, ByteDance, to sell the platform to a U.S.-owned company or shut down in the U.S. on Jan. 19.

RELATED STORY | With a TikTok ban imminent, creators are pushing its sister app Lemon8

Lawmakers cited security concerns when passing the law, which was signed by President Joe Biden. They worried the Chinese government could force ByteDance to share user data and manipulate algorithms to influence U.S. public opinion.

Lawyers for TikTok disputed that concern and argued that the law infringes on American's rights to free speech.

TikTok is one of the most popular apps in the U.S. with 170 million users.

RELATED STORY | TikTok was aware of risks kids and teens face on its platform, legal document alleges

"There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans, TikTok offers a distinctive and expansive outlet for expression, means of engagement, and source of community," the court said in its opinion. "But Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok’s data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary. For reasons, we conclude that the challenged provisions do not violate petitioners’ First Amendment rights."

In response to the decision, the White House said President Joe Biden, who signed the bill into law, would not take further action.

"Given the sheer fact of timing, this Administration recognizes that actions to implement the law simply must fall to the next Administration, which takes office on Monday," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Trump said on Friday that the Supreme Court's decision was expected and must be respected.

"My decision on TikTok will be made in the not too distant future, but I must have time to review the situation," he posted on Truth Social.

TikTok's CEO appeared confident Trump will be able to work out a deal to keep the app from going dark in the U.S.

“On behalf of everyone at TikTok and all our users across the country, I want to thank President Trump for his commitment to work with us to find a solution," Shou Chew said.

He added, “This is a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship.”