Supreme Court launches online ticket platform for hearings

The Supreme Court is launching a pilot program for the public to obtain courtroom seating through an online lottery.

In a press release, the Supreme Court said those who attend will have reserved seating to hear oral arguments or a non-argument session. The deadline for ticket requests is four weeks before the hearing. Tickets will be awarded to the public randomly.

In the past, the court provided seats to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. The process often caused long lines and people to arrive at the court hours before sessions would begin. The Supreme Court said there will still be a limited number of seats available for those who line up before hearings during the pilot program.

Although all hearings are considered open to the public, only a handful of seats are for the public. The Supreme Court reserves numerous seats for attorneys who are licensed to argue before the Supreme Court. Also, there are seats reserved for members of the news media.

Each justice is allowed to have up to four clerks sit in on a hearing. The justices may also invite special guests.

The Supreme Court building can still be accessed for self-guided tours on most weekdays without tickets. However, the courtroom and the building's first floor are off-limits during hearings except for those attending the hearing.

The ticket pilot program will kick-off in February.