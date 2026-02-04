Supreme Court clears way for new California congressional maps favoring Democrats

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to intervene in a challenge to California’s voter-approved congressional maps, allowing the state to use them in upcoming elections.

The court denied an emergency request for an injunction pending appeal and did not provide an explanation for its decision.

The Justice Department and Republican challengers sued to stop the maps from taking effect, arguing they amounted to an unconstitutional redistricting effort.

A lower court had already ruled that it would not block the maps because they were approved directly by voters through a ballot measure in November.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom pushed for the ballot measure after Texas and other Republican-led states began redistricting efforts aimed at favoring the GOP, amid pressure from President Donald Trump.

"He started this redistricting war," Newsom said in a statement Wednesday. "He lost, and he’ll lose again in November.”

Democrats hope the new maps in California will help the party pick up five new seats in the midterms.