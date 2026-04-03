Alito treated at Philadelphia hospital in March, returned to bench days later

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was treated at a hospital in Philadelphia in March, Scripps News has learned.

A Supreme Court spokesperson said Alito “felt ill” during an event and sought medical care before a planned three-hour drive home.

"After that examination and the administration of fluids for dehydration, he returned home that night, as previously planned," spokesperson Patricia McCabe said. "Justice Alito was thoroughly checked by his own physician, and he returned to work the following Monday for oral argument."

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The case heard that Monday was Watson v. RNC. The justices are considering whether Mississippi, and potentially other states, can count mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day. In Mississippi, ballots can be counted if they arrive within five days after the election.

Alito participated in the arguments and did not appear to show signs of illness.

Alito, 76, was nominated to the court in 2005 and began serving in 2006. Some conservatives have urged him to step down while Republicans control the Senate and the White House to preserve the court’s ideological balance.

Alito has not indicated any plans to retire.

