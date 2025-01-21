Trump's Jan. 6 pardons receive sharply divided reactions

January 6, 2021, a day that saw hundreds storm the United States Capitol, came full circle Monday after President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Over 1,500 criminal defendants charged in association with the violent attack are now pardoned.

President Trump, who referred to those convicted as “hostages,” made good on his campaign promise to issue pardons and commutations day one of his second term.

Trump supporters, including family members of those who participated in the Capitol riot and former detainees, gathered outside the D.C. Jail Monday night to celebrate the decision.

RELATED STORY | President Trump pardons about 1,500 Jan. 6 defendants, commutes sentences for 14 others

While many took to social media to express their joy and thank Trump, others expressed their disdain.

California Senator Adam Schiff — who served on the January 6 Committee when he was a representative — posted on X calling the pardons a “sick betrayal of the rule of law.”

Tim Heaphy, the January 6 Committee’s lead investigator, called the pardons “troubling” and a “justification of violence.”

“You can’t take the law into your own hands and act violently,” Heaphy said. “These pardons justify violence.”

One person affected by that violence is Michael Fanone. Fanone, a former Capitol police officer, was attacked by protesters on January 6th. He said the pardons are a betrayal.

“Rest assured, I have been betrayed by my country, and I've been betrayed by those that supported Donald Trump.”