Senate votes to confirm Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense

The U.S. Senate voted 51-50 Friday to confirm Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense in President Donald Trump's new administration, with a tiebreaking vote cast by Vice President JD Vance.

Hegseth's narrow confirmation follows a protracted and contentious nomination process, during which he faced allegations of sexual assault, questions over his history with alcohol and criticism for opinions he held for women in combat roles.

Just hours before the final confirming vote, Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine continued to push back against GOP support of Hegseth.

"I remain concerned about the message that confirming Mr. Hegseth sends to women currently serving and those aspiring to join," Sen. Murkowski said in a statement on Thursday.

Both Sen. Collins and Sen. Murkowski, as well as Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, voted against Hegseth's confirmation.

The resulting 50-50 vote in the chamber necessitated a tiebreaking vote by Vice President JD Vance in his role as presiding officer in the Senate.

During confirmation hearings, Hegseth backtracked on earlier comments about women serving in combat posts.

"Yes, women will have access to ground combat roles, combat roles, given the standards remain high and will have a review to ensure the standards have not been eroded in any one of these cases. That'll be part of one of the first things we do at the Pentagon is reviewing that in a gender-neutral way, the standards ensuring readiness and meritocracy is front and center, but absolutely," he said.

Senators on Capitol Hill received a sworn affidavit this week from Danielle Hegseth, Pete Hegseth's former sister-in-law, expressing concern over Hegseth’s ability to serve if confirmed.

In the affidavit, obtained by Scripps News, Danielle alleges that Hegseth displayed behavior described as “erratic and aggressive ... over many years.” Danielle also alleged that she witnessed Hegseth abuse alcohol, stating: “Hegseth would drink to the point of passing out,” calling him “an erratic, volatile personal with an alcohol abuse problem.” She also alleged Mr. Hegseth may have mistreated his then-wife, Samantha, who “feared for her safety” who took steps including “hid[ing] in her closet" and utilizing a “safe word” out of fear of her husband.

Hegseth was accused of sexual assault in 2017. The Associated Press reported that a woman told police Hegseth refused to let her leave a California hotel room and took her phone. Hegseth, who was not charged, reportedly told police the sexual encounter was consensual.

Shortly after his nomination for defense secretary, The New York Times published a letter written to Hegseth by his mother Penelope in 2018. In it, she accused him of a history of abuse.

"You are an abuser of women — that is the ugly truth and I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around, and uses women for his own power and ego," Penelope Hegseth wrote in the letter. "On behalf of all the women (and I know it’s many) you have abused in some way, I say… get some help and take an honest look at yourself."

When contacted by The New York Times, Penelope Hegseth did not deny sending the email but reportedly explained that she wrote it in anger while her son was going through a divorce. She also stated that she later sent her son another email apologizing for her comments, adding, “I know my son. He is a good father and husband.”

During confirmation hearings, Hegseth dismissed allegations against him as "smears." He has promised not to drink alcohol while on the job.

Hegseth has served in the Army National Guard since 2003. He served with his unit at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, volunteered to serve in Iraq and was also deployed to Afghanistan. He currently holds the rank of Major.

Hegseth is a former co-host on "Fox & Friends Weekend." He worked for the network from 2014 and left after his nomination by then-President-elect Trump.

This is a developing story and will be updated.