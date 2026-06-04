Senate begins 'vote-a-rama' on GOP immigration funding package\

The Senate began a lengthy “vote-a-rama” session on Thursday as lawmakers consider a Republican-backed package that would fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection through the end of President Donald Trump’s second term.

The marathon voting session allows senators to offer an unlimited number of amendments.

Democrats are expected to force votes on amendments aimed at blocking or eliminating a proposed $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund that has drawn scrutiny from both parties. Republicans and the Trump administration have said the fund is effectively dead for now, though Trump has made conflicting comments in recent days about its future.

RELATED STORY | Senators lead congressional pushback on DOJ anti-weaponization fund

Another amendment would address Trump's settlement with the IRS, which critics say would limit some audits involving the president and his family.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., expressed skepticism that the amendment votes would significantly alter the outcome of the funding package.

“This is a pointless, performative — there’s no value in this,” Fetterman told reporters. “We all know that they’ll have the votes to pass this.”

RELATED STORY | DOJ scrapping $1.8B 'anti-weaponization fund,' Blanche says

The vote-a-rama is expected to continue into the night and possibly into the early morning hours. Each amendment vote typically lasts 10 to 15 minutes, though some can take longer.

The process also gives Democrats an opportunity to force Republicans to take public positions on controversial issues, creating votes that could become campaign fodder during the 2026 midterm elections.