Sen. Bernie Moreno doubles down on call for Rep. Max Miller to leave Congress

Sen. Bernie Moreno is doubling down on his call for his former son-in-law, Republican Rep. Max Miller, to leave Congress amid allegations he abused his ex-wife.

"I don't think he meets the basic criteria of serving in Congress," Moreno told Scripps News. "I wish he cared about figuring out how to solve his family issues as much as he cares about his political career.

Moreno also pushed back against Miller's public claims about his ex-wife.

"To watch this media tour that he feels he needs to do for my daughter, it's gut-wrenching. Nobody likes somebody to call them, 'You have mental problems,' which, by the way, is categorically false. My daughter's never been institutionalized. She's never been diagnosed with bipolar disorder," Moreno said. "The fact that I have to say those things, the fact that I offered her $5 million to leave my family, that is literally insane."

Bernie Moreno weighs in on Max Miller controversy

Moreno's comments come as Miller faces multiple allegations of abuse from women, including his ex-wife, along with allegations of illegal drug use. The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into his behavior.

Miller has repeatedly denied the allegations. During an interview with CNN, he denied using illegal drugs and said reports involving needles were related to testosterone replacement therapy.

Asked whether he planned to resign or withdraw from his reelection campaign, Miller said he intends to remain in the race.

Miller has acknowledged speaking with President Donald Trump, who he said warned that his reelection prospects "don't look good."

Ohio Republicans face an Aug. 10 deadline to replace Miller on the ballot if he withdraws.

Republicans are closely watching the race as they try to protect their narrow House majority in November. Congress is in recess until the end of August, leaving House Republican leaders largely silent publicly as the controversy unfolds.