Planned remarks by Zelenskyy and Trump envoy scrapped amid political tensions

A news conference planned to follow talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy has been canceled. The cancellation occurred Thursday as political tensions deepened between the two countries over how to end the nearly three-year war with Russia.

The event was originally supposed to include comments from Zelenskyy and retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, but it was changed at the last minute to a simple photo opportunity where the two leaders posed for journalists. They did not deliver statements or take questions. A Ukrainian presidential spokesman said the U.S. requested the change.

According to a readout from Zelenskyy's office, he thank Kellogg for the United States' "assistance provided and for the bicameral and bipartisan support."

RELATED STORY | US, Russian diplomats meet on future of Ukraine without involving Kyiv in talks

"The President emphasized the importance for Ukraine and the whole world to feel the strength of the United States," Zelenskyy's office said. "Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keith Kellogg discussed the battlefield situation, the return of all Ukrainian prisoners, and the establishment of effective security guarantees."

Kelloff called the discussions with Zelenskyy "extensive and positive." Kellogg described Zelenskyy as a "courageous leader of a nation at war."

The discussions come as the U.S. has opened communications with Russia since President Trump returned to office. Direct one-on-one communications between the U.S. and Russia has angered Ukraine and many European allies.

RELATED STORY | US, Russian diplomats meet on future of Ukraine without involving Kyiv in talks