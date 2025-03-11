Trump touts Tesla in front of the White House as automaker's stock struggles

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk showed off several Tesla vehicles in front of the White House on Tuesday.

The event occurred one day after Tesla's stock slid 15% — its worst daily performance since 2020.

"Elon has devoted his energy and his life to doing this and I think he has been treated very unfairly by a very small group of people," he said. "I just want people to know you can't be penalized for being a patriot."

President Trump said he would be purchasing one of the electric vehicles, noting he liked the Model S.

"This is beautiful, everything is computer," Trump said while inside the vehicle.

Tuesday's showcase drew some criticism due to the timing and Musk's relationship with Trump.

The Tesla CEO serves as an adviser to the president and has been instrumental in downsizing of the federal government as the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Musk donated more than $250 million to help get Trump elected.

Tesla's stock rebounded slightly on Tuesday, gaining nearly 4%.