Trump targets 'critical race theory' and 'gender ideology' in K-12 schools

President Donald Trump signed an executive order aiming to halt what he calls “radical indoctrination” in K-12 schools, specifically targeting "critical race theory" and "gender ideology."

The order prohibits federal funding for schools that incorporate critical race theory and other teachings Trump’s administration deems inappropriate.

It also directs the Secretary of Education and the Secretary of Defense, who oversees Department of Defense-run schools, to develop a strategy within 90 days to halt such teachings from classrooms.

The order fulfills a promise President Trump made while campaigning.

“On day one, I will sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing Critical Race Theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children,” Trump previously said.

The executive order reinstates a previous Trump-era policy, which reintroduces the 1776 Commission. It's an initiative aimed at promoting “patriotic education.”

"Unfortunately, some versions of American history offer a misconstrued and one-sided account of our founding in an effort to paint America as a systemically racist country," the original policy stated.

The wide-ranging impact of Trump's latest executive order remains to be seen as most education decisions are made a the local level.

What is critical race theory?

Critical race theory is an academic concept that was originally taught at the college level. It involves analyzing how race and racism intersect with social structures and institutions.

The extent to which critical race theory is taught in K-12 schools. While it may not be taught in its original form, critical race theory has taken on a new meaning for some. Some conservatives argue discussions around diversity, equity and inclusion amount to critical race theory.

