Trump targets countries that buy oil and gas from Venezuela with 25% tariff

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will impose a 25% "Secondary Tariff" on countries that purchase oil or gas from Venezuela.

President Trump said the measure, set to take effect on April 2, will target nations that engage in trade with Venezuela, which he accused of sending thousands of violent criminals and gang members to the U.S.

"Among the gangs they sent to the United States, is Tren de Aragua, which has been given the designation of “Foreign Terrorist Organization.” We are in the process of returning them to Venezuela — It is a big task!" President Trump said on Truth Social.

Earlier this month, President Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act, an obscure wartime law from 1798 that grants the president sweeping powers to deport noncitizens without a hearing before a judge. His authority is currently being challenged in court.

However, hundreds of alleged Venezuelan gang members were sent to a notorious El Salvador prison, where they will reportedly spend a year.

The new tariff will apply to all trade between the United States and any country that buys Venezuelan oil or gas, according to President Trump.

It remains unclear whether Venezuela or countries affected by the tariffs will retaliate, potentially escalating a trade war.