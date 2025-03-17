Trump says he will release documents related to the assassination of JFK

President Donald Trump said his administration would release 80,000 pages related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Tuesday.

"I don't believe we are going to redact anything. I said, 'Just don't redact. You can't redact," President Trump said while he was visiting the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Kennedy was killed on November 22, 1963, while riding in a presidential motorcade in Dallas.

RELATED STORY | Trump orders declassification of JFK, RFK and MLK Jr. records

Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested and charged with Kennedy’s murder. On November 24, 1963, while in police custody, he was fatally shot by Jack Ruby, a Dallas nightclub owner who slipped into the police headquarters.

Conspiracy theories have circulated since Kennedy's murder — with some claiming a government cover-up.

Days after being sworn into office, President Trump signed an executive order aiming to declassify remaining federal records relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

It's unclear when the documents related to Robert F. Kennedy and King Jr. would be released.

RELATED STORY | How has the JFK assassination narrative changed over the years?