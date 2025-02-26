Trump: People who didn't respond to 'what did you do' email are on the bubble

President Donald Trump expressed support for an email asking federal workers, "What did you do last week?" while also issuing an ominous warning to those who did not respond.

"Those million people that haven't responded, though Elon, they are one the bubble. I wouldn't say that we are thrilled about it," Trump said during his first official cabinet meeting of his second term, which included Elon Musk, who was responsible for the email sent by the Office of Personnel Management.

Musk claimed the email had been misinterpreted as a performance review since it asked workers to list five accomplishments from the past week. However, he stated that the email was more to get a pulse of the workforce.

"If you have a pulse and two neurons, you can reply to an email," Musk said.

The billionaire added, "We're literally just trying to figure out are these people real, are they alive and can they write an email

The email, which was sent on Saturday, caused a lot of confusion within the federal government. Some agencies, including the Department of Defense and FBI, told their employees not to reply due to the sensitivity of their jobs. However, other agencies including the Departments of Education and Treasury said their workers do have to respond.

The original email had a deadline to reply of Monday at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. However, Musk said those who did not reply would get a second chance, however, no new timeline was mentioned.