Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico for one month after talks with Mexican president

President Donald Trump said he will pause his plan to impose tariffs on Mexico for a month after speaking with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

"It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States," President Trump stated on Truth Social.

The tariffs on Mexico were due to go into effect on Tuesday. President Trump said the tariffs were being imposed because of illegal immigration and the flow of fentanyl from Mexico.

Tariffs on Canada and China are expected to proceed barring any last-minute developments.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.