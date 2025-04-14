Trump hosts El Salvador's president as questions linger over mistaken deportation

President Donald Trump is welcoming El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele to the White House on Monday.

El Salvador has played a key, yet controversial, role in fulfilling President Donald Trump's promise to remove criminal immigrants from the U.S.

Just days after President Donald Trump took office, El Salvador agreed to accept deportees from the U.S. of any nationality.

Hundreds have since been transported to the notorious Terrorism Confinement Center, which is known for its brutal conditions.

The Supreme Court has ordered the U.S. to facilitate the return of one of those individuals. The government admitted that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was living in Maryland with his wife and children, was mistakenly deported due to an administrative error. While he is from El Salvador, he was under a court order barring his removal due to credible fears he would be harmed if returned to his home country.

A Trump administration official informed a federal court Saturday that Abrego Garcia is alive and being held at the Terrorism Confinement Center. However, it's still unclear what is being done to bring him back.

The White House has not said whether President Donald Trump will bring up Abrego Garcia's case with Bukele.

"They will discuss El Salvador's partnership on using their super max prison for Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gang members, and how El Salvador's cooperation with the United States has become a model for others to work with this administration," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.