'Trump Gaza is finally here': President shares AI video detailing 'golden future' for the region

President Donald Trump shared a video promoting what it describes as a "golden future" for Gaza by transforming the Palestinian territory into a resort-style destination with skyscrapers, yachts and even a massive statue of himself.

The video, which the president shared on his Truth Social platform Tuesday night, was seemingly generated using artificial intelligence. It opens with what appears to be barefoot Palestinians walking through Gazan rubble, alongside a cue card reading "WHATS NEXT?"

"Donald's coming to set you free, bringing the light for all to see," a voice sings over upbeat music. "No more tunnels, no more fear, Trump Gaza is finally here."

The video also includes images of what appears to be billionaire Elon Musk with money falling around him, and another of President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shirtless, lounging poolside and sipping beverages.

President Trump has previously proposed that the United States "take over" Gaza after Israel's war with Hamas concludes. The proposal is a significant departure from previous U.S. endorsements of a two-state solution in Gaza.

"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too," President Trump said earlier this month during a joint press conference with Israel's Netanyahu. "We'll own it, and we'll be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings."

Then in a later interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, when asked if Palestinians could ever return to Gaza, President Trump said, "No, they wouldn't."

“We’ll build safe communities, a little bit away from where they are, where all of this danger is,” President Trump said. “In the meantime, I would own this. Think of it as a real estate development for the future. It would be a beautiful piece of land."

The proposal rocked the international community and U.S. allies and adversaries alike denounced the idea. Egypt and Jordan — both U.S. allies that President Trump proposed should take in more Palestinian refugees — have already rejected the idea of moving Palestinians out of Gaza.

However, it remains unclear whether President Trump is actually planning to move forward with his idea of acquiring and transforming Gaza. In a recent interview with Fox News, he said his plan is only a recommendation.

"The way to do it is my plan, I think that's the plan that really works," he said. "But I'm not forcing it. I'm just going to sit back and recommend it."