Jordan's King Abdullah II opposes Trump plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza

Jordan's King Abdullah II voiced opposition Tuesday toward President Donald Trump's plan for the U.S. to take control of Gaza and relocate Palestinians in neighboring countries.

"I reiterated Jordan's steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank," Abdullah said in a statement after meeting with President Trump at the White House. "This is the unified Arab position. Rebuilding Gaza without displacing the Palestinians and addressing the dire humanitarian situation should be the priority for all."

Earlier in the day, President Trump pressed forward with his proposal for the U.S. to take ownership of the war-torn country, level it, and rebuild it with hotels, housing and more. But he also wants countries like Jordan and Egypt to accept Palestinian refugee settlements.

"We’re going to take it, we’re going to hold it, we’re going to cherish it," President Trump said of Gaza during his meeting with Abdullah.

"We're going to get it going eventually, where a lot of jobs are going to be created for the people in the Middle East," the president added. "It's going to be for the people in the Middle East. But I think it could be a diamond. It could be an absolute tremendous asset for the Middle East and you're going to have peace. It's going to bring peace."

In a recent interview with Fox News, President Trump said Palestinians resettled in the region would not be allowed to return to Gaza under his plan.

While King Abdullah opposes at least part of President Trump's plan for the region, he did agree Tuesday to take in 2,000 sick Palestinian children from the Gaza Strip, though it remains unclear when that will begin.

"We will continue to play an active role with our partners to reach a just and comprehensive peace for everyone in the region," Abdullah said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, said Tuesday that he and his security cabinet "expressed outrage over the shocking state" of the three Israeli hostages who were released Saturday as part of a cease-fire agreement. He also threatened to resume the war if Hamas does not free the remaining hostages.

"If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] will resume intense fighting until the final defeat of Hamas," Netanyahu said in a statement translated from Hebrew.

"Last night I instructed the IDF to amass forces inside — and surrounding — the Gaza Strip," he added. "This action is being carried out at this hour and will be completed very soon."