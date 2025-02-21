Watch Now
Trump clashes with Maine's governor over transgender women in sports

Maine has continued to allow transgender female athletes to compete in high school sports despite Trump's executive order.
President Donald Trump clashed with Maine Gov. Janet Mills over the participation of transgender women in women's sports during a meeting with a bipartisan group of governors at the White House on Friday.

Trump signed an executive order earlier this month that is aimed at prohibiting people who were assigned male at birth from participating in women's sports. Schools that fail to comply with the order may face the loss of federal funding and potential legal action, as Title IX prohibits sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs, including sports.

"Are you not going to comply with it?" Trump asked Mills at the event.

"I'm complying with state and federal law," Mills responded.

"Well, we are the federal law," Trump said. "Well, you better do it because you're not going to get any federal funding at all if you don't," Trump said.

"See you in court," Mills said.

Earlier this month, following President Trump's executive order, the Maine Principals' Association reaffirmed its stance on allowing transgender female athletes to compete in high school sports. Executive Director Mike Burnham emphasized that the organization would comply with the Maine Human Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on gender identity, according to The Associated Press.

