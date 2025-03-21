Trump administration shutters DHS civil rights and oversight offices

The Trump administration is shutting down several offices within the Department of Homeland Security, Scripps News has learned.

They include the Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, the Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman and the Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman.

"These offices have obstructed immigration enforcement by adding bureaucratic hurdles and undermining DHS’s mission," said DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin. "Rather than supporting law enforcement efforts, they often function as internal adversaries that slow down operations.

McLaughlin added that the agency "remains committed to civil rights protections but must streamline oversight to remove roadblocks to enforcement."

Nearly all employees from the affected offices have been placed on leave and given 60 days to secure a new position within the Trump administration or face termination, an official said.

This move is the latest in an effort by the Trump administration to reduce the size of the federal government. The effort has been met with criticism and lawsuits.