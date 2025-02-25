Trump admin lays off 1,600 USAID employees, places thousands more on leave

The State Department has informed more than 1,600 United States Agency for International Development workers that their services are no longer needed.

In addition, 4,080 workers globally have been placed on administrative leave, according to a U.S. State Department spokesperson.

"For overseas personnel, USAID intends a voluntary Agency-funded return travel program and other benefits. USAID is committed to keeping its overseas personnel safe," a notice on the USAID website says. "Until they return home, personnel will retain access to Agency systems and to diplomatic and other resources."

The notices come as the Trump administration drastically reforms the agency.

RELATED STORY | Truth Be Told: Trump administration's claim of USAID waste is oversimplified

Personnel designated for mission-critical functions, key leadership roles and specialized programs are not affected by the latest announcement.

The administration has faced multiple lawsuits challenging its efforts to cut staffing and pause foreign aid funding.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ended his temporary block of the firings after unions representing USAID workers filed suit. Nichols said it was up to the Federal Labor Relations Authority, and not the courts, to adjudicate the unions' complaints.

USAID is at the forefront of global development and humanitarian assistance, working in over 100 countries to promote economic growth, health, education, and democratic governance. However, the Trump administration claims is rife with wasteful spending and fraud.