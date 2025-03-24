Watch Now
PoliticsPresident Trump’s First 100 Days

Actions

Trump admin files emergency appeal to Supreme Court over federal worker firings

In the court filing, lawyers for the Trump administration also compelled the court to rein in federal judges who have slowed the president's agenda.
In the court filing, lawyers for the Trump administration also compelled the court to rein in federal judges who have slowed the president's agenda. (Scripps News)
The U.S. Supreme Court
Posted

The Trump administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a judge's order that would require the rehiring of probationary federal workers.

The emergency appeal argues that the judge cannot force the executive branch to rehire approximately 16,000 probationary employees, claiming U.S. District Judge William Alsup's reasoning was flawed.

Alsup issued an injunction and ordered the Trump administration to offer to reinstate probationary employees who were terminated in mid-February. The employees worked in numerous different agencies within the federal government, including Agriculture, Defense, Energy, Interior, Treasury and Veterans Affairs.

RELATED STORY | Chief Justice Roberts rebukes Trump's call to impeach judge in deportation case

Alsup said in his ruling that the Office of Personnel Management did not have the authority to carry out the terminations.

In the court filing, lawyers for the Trump administration compel the court to rein in the growing number of federal judges who have slowed the president's agenda.

Federal judges have blocked the implementation of a number of President Trump's executive orders — from the firing of federal workers to banning transgender members in the military and birthright citizenship.

RELATED STORY | Judge orders Trump to reinstate probationary workers let go in mass firings across multiple agencies

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

President Trump's First 100 Days

Politics

stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.