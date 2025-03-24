Trump admin files emergency appeal to Supreme Court over federal worker firings

The Trump administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a judge's order that would require the rehiring of probationary federal workers.

The emergency appeal argues that the judge cannot force the executive branch to rehire approximately 16,000 probationary employees, claiming U.S. District Judge William Alsup's reasoning was flawed.

Alsup issued an injunction and ordered the Trump administration to offer to reinstate probationary employees who were terminated in mid-February. The employees worked in numerous different agencies within the federal government, including Agriculture, Defense, Energy, Interior, Treasury and Veterans Affairs.

Alsup said in his ruling that the Office of Personnel Management did not have the authority to carry out the terminations.

In the court filing, lawyers for the Trump administration compel the court to rein in the growing number of federal judges who have slowed the president's agenda.

Federal judges have blocked the implementation of a number of President Trump's executive orders — from the firing of federal workers to banning transgender members in the military and birthright citizenship.

