Signage for USAID removed and covered at its DC headquarters

Workers removed signage for the United States Agency for International Development at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

References to the agency outside of the building were also covered with black tape.

Scripps News

USAID is at the forefront of global development and humanitarian assistance, working in over 100 countries to promote economic growth, health, education, and democratic governance.

Despite its global development efforts, USAID has come under scrutiny from the Trump administration for funding projects that it does not believe align with American policy objectives.

Nearly all overseas staffers for USAID are being put on administrative leave starting Saturday as the Trump administration weighs cuts to the agency. Exceptions are being made for personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership, and specially designated programs.

Labor organizations have sued the federal government on behalf of foreign service workers.

The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order directing the government to reverse its actions and halt further steps to dissolve the agency, alleging that none of the actions have received the necessary congressional authorization.

Before the lawsuit was filed, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is acting director of USAID, defended the administration's actions toward the agency.

“The goal of our endeavor has always been to identify programs that work and continue them and to identify programs that are not aligned with our national interest and identify those and address them,” he said.