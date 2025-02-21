President Trump’s first 30 days: Rapid government changes and controversial actions

It has been just over a month since President Donald Trump was inaugurated, and his administration has already set new precedents in reshaping the federal government. Since taking office on January 20, President Trump has executed a rapid pace of executive actions, outstripping his predecessors in recent history with little sign of slowing down.

President Trump has signed 74 executive orders, 20 memoranda and seven proclamations within his first 30 days, according to a Scripps News tally. These actions cover a range of topics, some of which have prompted considerable debate and controversy.

Among the notable measures:



Pardoning individuals involved in the January 6 riots

Freezing foreign aid payments

Reinstating offshore oil drilling

Attempting to eliminate birthright citizenship

Many of these initiatives have already faced legal challenges. Federal judges have blocked several of the President's actions, questioning their legality.

One of the most significant moves of the Trump administration thus far concerns reductions in the federal workforce. This initiative is being led by billionaire Elon Musk under the newly established Department of Government Efficiency. According to White House officials, about 77,000 federal workers have agreed to a deferred resignation program, while many probationary workers, those who have not yet gained full civil service protections, are being let go from various federal agencies.

Scripps News has confirmed that reductions are impacting dozens of federal agencies and offices, although they have not disclosed the exact number of employees affected. Estimates suggest that upwards of 200,000 federal employees could be impacted by these measures.

President Trump has defended his administration’s swift actions, claiming unparalleled progress.

"We've accomplished more in one week than other administrations have accomplished in four years. And we're just getting started," he said.

Looking forward, the Department of Defense is the next agency earmarked for potential cuts. Top defense officials have proposed an 8% reduction to the Pentagon’s budget - equivalent to approximately $50 billion annually over the next five years, despite concerns among lawmakers about the possible implications for U.S. security.

