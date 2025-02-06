Judiciary Committee Democrats force delay on Trump FBI nominee Kash Patel

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee were able to delay a vote on President Donald Trump's choice to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Kash Patel, by one week.

Patel's nomination has been among the more contentious choices among President Trump's nominees. Democrats on the committee accused Patel of having an "enemy's list." Democrats claimed Patel created a list of President Trump's political opponents that would be subject to FBI investigations.

Following a Thursday morning hearing, Democrats called on Patel to return to the committee to answer additional questions. The prospects of that actually happening seem unlikely, however.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar challenged Patel during a recent Judiciary Committee hearing, when she referenced a list in Patel's 2023 book "Government Gangsters."

Patel denied such a list exists.

“It’s not an enemies list. That is a total mischaracterization,” he said.

More broadly, Patel denied accusations that he would use his office to seek political retribution.

"Any accusations leveled against me that I would somehow put political bias before the Constitution are grotesquely unfair," Patel said during the hearing. "And I will have you reminded that I have been endorsed by over 300,000 law enforcement officers to become the next director of the FBI."

It appears Patel has enough support in the Senate to be confirmed. No Republicans have spoken in opposition to his nomination so far, and he would not need any Democratic support to receive a confirming vote.