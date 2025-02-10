Judge orders immediate restoration of federal funding after Trump's freeze

A federal judge in Rhode Island has issued a stern order to the Trump administration, demanding the immediate restoration of federal funding. The court was presented with evidence showing that some funds remained frozen, despite a previous temporary restraining order.

In January, nearly two dozen states sued the Trump administration after the Office of Management and Budget issued a memo halting federal grants and loans. The Trump administration claimed the pause was temporary, intended to allow agencies time to ensure that grants, loans, and programs complied with the administration's policies and goals.

Despite the Office of Management and Budget rescinding the memo, organizations across the country, including child care centers, reported that they were still not receiving funds that had been previously approved.

Judge John J. McConnell Jr.'s latest order compels the administration to immediately restore the frozen and withheld funds.

The judge stated that the administration could request targeted relief from the temporary restraining order if it could demonstrate specific instances where it was acting in compliance with the order.

The Trump administration was also hit with a temporary restraining order on the same issue last week after a coalition of nonprofits sued.