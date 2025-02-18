Watch Now
Here's how a new executive order will expand IVF access

The order directs administration agencies to suggest policy that will "protect IVF access and aggressively reduce out-of-pocket and health plan costs for such treatments."
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday to promote an expansion of in vitro fertilization.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday to promote an expansion of in vitro fertilization.

The order directs administration agencies to suggest policy that will "protect IVF access and aggressively reduce out-of-pocket and health plan costs for such treatments." It is also meant to address existing legislation that may increase the cost of the procedure.

The procedure can cost as much as $25,000 per attempt, according to the order, and only a quarter of health insurance providers offer coverage.

The order is a continuation of policies from President Trump's first term that expanded resources for families having new babies.

"I think the women and families, husbands, are very appreciative of" IVF, President Trump said when he signed the order.

RELATED STORY | Trump administration deletes Biden's reproductive rights website hours after taking office

President Trump has signaled support for IFV access since Alabama ruled in 2024 that frozen embryos should be considered children. Trump campaigned on expanding IVF access, saying it was a way to build families.

"We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder!" He wrote at the time.

