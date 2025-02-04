Doug Collins confirmed by Senate to lead Veterans Affairs in bipartisan vote

President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday by a 77-23 vote.

His confirmation contained very little drama as a majority of Democrats voted in favor of Collins' nomination. His confirmation comes as the U.S. Senate considers some of President Trump's more controversial picks for his administration, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is his choice to lead Health and Human Services, and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who is the president's selection to be the next director of national intelligence.

Collins is a former Representative from Georgia, where he represented Georgia's 9th District from 2013 to 2021. He was for a time the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee and also served on House committees for Appropriations, Public Safety & Homeland Security and Defense and Veterans Affairs.

He has been a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserve since 2002, where he serves as a chaplain with the rank of Colonel. He also served in Iraq.

Collins is a supporter of President Trump, who defended Trump during impeachment proceedings for trying to get Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

RELATED STORY | Presidential Shift: Trump reverses key Biden administration DEI policies

"As a longtime congressman and attorney, I know the federal government and I have the policy background to solve complex problems, cut through red tape and get things done for those who have worn the uniform," Collins said.

Collins will lead a department that has a budget of over $350 billion a year.