Prosecutors say Trump was engaged in 'private criminal effort' to overturn 2020 election

A newly unsealed court filing from Special Counsel Jack Smith alleges former President Donald Trump engaged in a "private criminal effort" to try and overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The 165-page filing is an attempt by Jack Smith to show there is evidence that Trump committed criminal acts outside the scope of presidential immunity, which was outlined in the U.S. Supreme Court's July decision.

"Although the defendant was the incumbent President during the charged conspiracies, his scheme was fundamentally a private one," prosecutors write.

The Trump team vigorously objected to the filing, calling it unnecessary and saying it could lead to the airing of unflattering details in the "sensitive" pre-election time period.

In an Oct. 1 court filing, lawyers for Trump argued the proposed release was politically motivated.

"The true motivation driving the efforts by the Special Counsel’s Office to disseminate witness statements that they previously sought to lock down is as obvious as it is inappropriate. The Office wants their politically motivated manifesto to be public, contrary to the Justice Manual and longstanding DOJ norms in cases not involving President Trump, in the final weeks of the 2024 Presidential election while early voting has already begun throughout the United States," the filing read.

Scripps News is reviewing the newly unsealed documents. Check back for updates.