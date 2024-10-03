Vice presidential candidates resume campaign touring after their debate

Hot off their debate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz traveled to key swing states on Wednesday.

Vance made two stops in Michgian, celebrating his performance in the debate.

"I thought it went pretty well," Vance said. "I've got to be honest, I feel a little bad for Gov. Waltz. And the reason I feel bad for him is because he has to defend the indefensible. And that is the record of Kamala Harris."

Meanwhile, Walz kicked off a bus tour in Pennsylvania. He slammed Vance for dodging a question during the debate about whether Donald Trump lost the election in 2020.

"Understand in that 88th minute last night, with that damning non-answer, Sen. Vance made it clear he will always make a different choice than Mike Pence made," Walz said.

Vice President Harris traveled to Augusta, Georgia, to survey damage from Hurricane Helene, pass out food and provide an update on the federal government's response.

"I think that in these moments of hardship, one of the beauties about who we are as a country is people really rally together and show the best of who they are," Harris said.

Harris' trip comes after former President Donald Trump visited the state on Monday. Trump says he hopes to travel to North Carolina on Monday, where he is scheduled to speak at a town hall in Fayetteville.