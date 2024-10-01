Trump, Harris campaigns adjust their plans in the aftermath of Helene

Both the Harris and Trump campaigns shifted their schedules Monday in the wake of the deadly Hurricane Helene.

The storm has left more than 100 people dead across six states, and left many more without water, shelter or power.

Vice President Kamala Harris cut her campaign trip to Las Vegas short and traveled back to Washington Monday. She attended a briefing at FEMA headquarters and received an update on the damage and federal response efforts.

"To everyone who has been impacted by this storm, and to all of you who are rightly feeling overwhelmed by the destruction and the loss — our nation is with you," Harris said.

Former President Donald Trump traveled to Valdosta, Georgia, to pass out supplies with relief workers and receive a briefing from officials on the ground in that hard-hit city.

Trump said it was time to put politics aside and focus on aiding those impacted by the storm.

"At a time like this, when a crisis hits, when our fellow citizens cry out in need, none of that matters. We're not talking about politics now. We have to all get together and get this solved."

Trump criticized the Biden administration over its response and accused Harris of campaigning rather than visiting the disaster zone.

White House officials say the vice president will make a trip to survey the storm's damage as soon as it's possible for her to do so without impeding rescue efforts.