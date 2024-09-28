Trump meets with Zelenskyy, then hammers Harris on immigration policy

Former U.S. President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, after making several statements criticizing Zelenskyy over the continuation of the war with Russia.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Trump highlighted his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and said he would help broker a peace deal.

"We're going to work very much with both parties to try to get this settled, and get it looked at," Trump said. "It has to end at some point. It has to end."

Later, Trump held a rally and town hall in Michigan, where he hammered Vice President Kamala Harris over immigration ahead of her Friday trip to the border.

"We had the best border that we've ever had under Trump, and now we have the worst border that any country has ever had," Trump said.

In remarks at the border in Arizona, Harris called for tougher border security, coupled with immigration reform.

"While we understand that many people are desperate to migrate to the United States, our system must be orderly and secure," Harris said.

Migration at the border has been a tough issue for the Vice President. Recent polling, including a Scripps News/Ipsos poll, show Trump leading the issue. In that poll, he had a ten point lead over Harris on who respondents thought would do a better job handling immigration.