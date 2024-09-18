Teamsters union declines to endorse a presidential candidate

The Teamsters have declined to endorse a candidate for U.S. president, the union said Wednesday.

The union said in a statement it was "left with few commitments on top Teamsters issues from either former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris — and found no definitive support among members for either party’s nominee."

In repeated polls of its members, the Teamsters found there was no majority support for Harris and no universal support for Trump, though Trump held an advantage over Harris.

Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien said the union had asked both Trump and Harris to commit to respecting Teamsters strikes and to avoiding interference in union business — but it was "unable to secure those pledges."

The Teamsters have endorsed Democratic presidential candidates since 1996. This election has represented a departure from that history: the 1.3-million-member union donated $45,000 to both the Democratic and Republican National Conventions this cycle, and President Sean O'Brien addressed the Republican National Convention.

The Trump campaign reacts

Karoline Leavitt, National Press Secretary for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, issued a statement after the union's news broke.

"While the Teamsters Executive Board is making no formal endorsement, the hardworking members of the Teamsters have been loud and clear— they want President Trump back in the White House! These hardworking men and women are the backbone of America and President Trump will strongly stand up for them when he’s back in the White House."