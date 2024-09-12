Taylor Swift drives over 330,000 clicks to voter registration site after Harris endorsement

Google Trends data shows that Taylor Swift's call for people to get registered to vote resonates with some Americans.

She made that request as she offered her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris in this November's presidential election. The endorsement came just as Tuesday's presidential debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump came to an end.

Google searches for "voter registration" peaked Tuesday during the 11 p.m. ET hour, the same time Swift offered her endorsement of Harris. Searches for voter registration remained higher than usual on Wednesday.

In the days surrounding the June 2024 presidential debate between Trump and President Joe Biden, there was no noticeable change in voter registration searches, according to Google.

A link provided by Swift that led to a government voter registration website got 380,000 views in the hours after her announcement, officials said.

On Wednesday at MTV's Video Music Awards, Swift once again urged fans to register to vote. She made her pitch while accepting a VMA for best collaboration for the song "Fortnight" with Post Malone.

"Thank you to MTV for giving me this opportunity to thank the fans for what you've done and the fact that this is a fan-voted award and you voted for this, I appreciate it so much," she said. "And if you're over 18, please register to vote. That is something else that is very important."

In the hours after Swift's endorsement, the Harris campaign sought to use her endorsement to fundraise, writing in a campaign email, "Will you join Taylor Swift in supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign? A donation of $25 -- or any amount that’s right for you -- is the best way to have an impact right now."