Presidential candidates double down in battleground states as election approaches

With just a month to go until the election, both presidential candidates are doubling down on appearances in critical battleground states.

Vice President Kamala Harris made two stops in Michigan on Friday, drumming up support from union workers in Detroit.

"When union workplaces are safer, all workplaces are safer," Harris said. "And the bottom line is when unions are strong, America is strong."

Harris also met with a group of Arab Americans in the state. Polling has shown razor-thin margins in Michigan, which has a large Arab population in the metro Detroit region. Although Arab Americans have historically favored Democratic candidates, many have soured on the party in the wake of growing unrest in the Middle East.

A new poll out this week from the Arab American Institute found Harris and Trump virtually tied.

RELATED STORY | Harris campaigns with former congresswoman Liz Cheney

Former President Donald Trump surveyed damage from Hurricane Helene in Georgia on Friday, his second visit to the state this week. He was accompanied by Gov. Brian Kemp.

"I'm not thinking about voters right now, I'm thinking about lives," Trump said. "To be honest, it's much bigger than anything else. We're thinking about lives. A lot of lives lost. A lot of people missing."

Later, Trump participated in a townhall in Fayetteville, North Carolina, another state hard-hit by the hurricane.

The White House said Vice President Harris would visit North Carolina Saturday to survey storm damage and receive an update on recovery efforts.

Also on Saturday, Trump is expected to return to Butler, Pennsylvania, for a rally, the town where he was nearly assassinated in July.