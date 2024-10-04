Harris campaigns with former congresswoman Liz Cheney

In Wisconsin Thursday Vice President Kamala Harris aimed to siphon votes from Republicans who are skeptical about a second term for former President Donald Trump.

Harris appeared with former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney in a powerful show of bipartisanship.

Speaking at a historic schoolhouse dubbed "the birthplace of the Republican Party," Harris appealed to Republican and independent voters.

"Anyone who has called for, I quote, 'termination' of the Constitution of the United States, as Donald Trump has, must never again stand behind the seal of the President of the United States," Harris said.

"[Trump] praised the rioters," Cheney said, recalling the events of January 6. "He did not condemn them. That’s who Donald Trump is."

Later Harris traveled to Michigan, where she will hold two campaign events on Friday.

Former President Trump spoke at a rally in Saginaw, Michigan, Thursday, where he again claimed he won the 2020 election.

"Last time, last election we did great in 2016. We did much better in 2020. We won. We won. We did win. It was a rigged election," Trump said.

In a blow to both Trump and Harris, the International Association of Firefighters voted not to endorse either candidate. The move comes less than one month after the International Brotherhood of Teamsters made the same decision.

