Harris delivers nationwide abortion rights message from reliably red Texas

As the presidential race comes down to the wire, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have been crisscrossing the nation, stumping in swing states and working for every last vote.

Though Texas has not backed a Democratic candidate for president since 1976, that is not stopping Harris from trying to win over voters.

Harris' rally in Houston Friday focused on reproductive rights and the dangers she says Trump could pose to abortion access if he's elected president once again.

"Texas, what is happening across this state and our country is a healthcare crisis," she said. "And Donald Trump is the architect of it."

"Let's be clear, if Donald Trump wins again, he will ban abortion nationwide," Harris warned.

"We are eleven days out from an election that will decide the future of America, including the freedom of every woman to make decision about her own body," Harris said.

Superstar songstress Beyoncé appeared on stage with Harris at the rally, the latest injection of star power into the vice president's campaign.

“We are all part of something much bigger,” the singer said. “We must vote, and we need you.”

RELATED STORY | Truth Be Told: No, Harris did not refer to Trump as Hitler

Trump, meanwhile, rallied his supporters in Austin Friday. He swiped at Harris's southern border policies and repeated his claims that illegal immigration has turned the U.S. into a "garbage can for the world."

Trump also touched on a federal judge's decision to restore more than 1,600 voter registrations in Virginia that she said were illegally purge. At his rally today, Trump claimed without evidence that Harris was involved in that decision.

"Removing illegal voters off the voting rolls should be a big priority for this country," Trump said. "And yet, instead we're scorned by a judge. This is blatantly un-American and it's election interference and Kamala Harris is behind it very much."

Trump also joined podcast host Joe Rogan for a taping of "The Joe Rogan Experience." Trump has appeared on several other podcasts as part of his efforts to shore up support from young men.

Polls remain deadlocked

Numbers from the latest New York Times/Siena College poll show Harris and Trump are tied for the popular vote, 48% to 48%. The survey of more than 2,500 likely voters nationwide took place from October 20th to October 23rd.

The poll shows 15% of voters said abortion was the No. 1 issue in this election. Only the economy ranked higher among the top issues.

Among voters who said abortion was the top issue, 55% of voters said they support Harris compared to 40% who said Trump.