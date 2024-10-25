Truth Be Told: No, Harris did not refer to Trump as Hitler

In a posting on his social media site, former president Donald Trump said Vice President Kamala Harris referred to him as Adolf Hitler.

"Comrade Kamala Harris sees that she is losing, and losing badly," the post said. "She is increasingly raising her rhetoric, going so far as to call me Adolf Hitler..."

Trump's claim is false, though it is true that Harris is using tougher words to describe Trump, even referring to the former president as a fascist.

Harris did bring up Hitler when pointing to comments by former Trump White House chief of staff John Kelly.

"A retired four-star general confirmed that while Donald Trump was president, he said he wanted generals like Adolf Hitler had," Harris said this week.

In comments to the New York Times, Kelly also said Trump spoke positively about Hitler.

"He commented more than once that Hitler did some good things," Kelly said. "And of course if you know history, it'd be pretty hard to make an argument he did anything good."

The Trump campaign says Kelly is lying and "currently suffers from a debilitating case of Trump derangement syndrome."

