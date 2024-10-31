Watch Now
'Garbage' comments still haunting Trump, Harris campaigns in final days before election

Both campaigns have tuned their messaging around the fallout from Trump's Madison Square Garden rally over the last weekend.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.
Both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump held rallies in North Carolina and Wisconsin Wednesday, but before hitting the campaign trail Wednesday morning, Harris' campaign was doing damage control.

Harris stressed to reporters that she did not condone criticizing Americans for their choice at the polls.

"Let me be clear. I strongly disagree with any criticsm of people based on who they vote for," Harris said.

The clarification came after President Joe Biden seemingly called Trump supporters garbage. He was responding to a comedian at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally calling Puerto Rico a "floating pile of garbage."

In a message on X, the president later clarified that he was referring to the rhetoric at Trump's rally, rather than the people.

Harris and Trump both traveled to North Carolina Wednesday afternoon, where they each held rallies.

In Rocky Mount, Trump lashed out at President Biden over his "garbage" comment.

"My response to Joe and Kamala is very simple: you can't lead America if you don't love Americans," Trump said.

Later both candidates held star-studded events in Wisconsin. Trump rallied with former quarterback Brett Favre in Green Bay.

Harris' campaign held a rally and concert in Madison featuring Gracie Abrams, Mumford & Sons and The National.

