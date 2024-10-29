NASA says agency generated $75.6 billion for US economy last year

NASA released its annual economic impact showing that the agency generated $75.6 billion for the U.S. economy and supported over 304,000 jobs in 2023. The report suggests that for every $1 spent on the agency, it gave $3 in returns.

The state with the most jobs tied to NASA is California. The space agency supported 66,000 positions in the state, providing a nearly $18.6 billion boost to the state's economy. NASA also supported over 39,000 jobs in Texas and 35,000 positions in Florida.

NASA's smallest output was in North Dakota, where it supported 15 jobs.

Among NASA projects, its Moon to Mars Campaign had the largest national impact and supported over 96,000 jobs and generated almost $24 billion in revenue in 2023.

NASA's investment in climate change research created 32,900 jobs and generated $7.9 billion in economic output.

NASA says it has over 2,600 active partnership agreements across the world, including 587 non-federal government partners in the U.S.

In 2023, NASA's budget was $25.4 billion as the agency employed 18,325 workers. NASA's budget request for 2025 was on par with 2023 and 2024 levels.

"Along with our industry and international partners, we’re advancing scientific research, inspiring the next generation of explorers, and ensuring reliable and continuous access to space for our nation," said Janet Petro, director of NASA's Kennedy Space Center "NASA’s Economic Impact Report for fiscal year 2023 highlights the nation’s strong return on its investment in NASA. Our missions help unveil the secrets of the universe and our home planet while also benefitting the taxpayers, communities, and industries across the country."