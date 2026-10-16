Trump holds remote rallies to support GOP candidates in close midterm races

President Donald Trump held phone rallies Thursday as he continues his tour to support GOP candidates ahead of the midterms.

Trump called Lindsey Graham, the late South Carolina senator, “incredible” and said he was “so proud” of Darline Graham.

His comments come four days ahead of early voting in the midterm elections.

Trump called Graham’s Democratic opponent, Annie Andrews, “a radical left lunatic.” Earlier this month, he used an anti-transgender slur to attack the Charleston physician on social media.

The Senate Republican super PAC, meanwhile, has put $5 million into the race, which has appeared to tighten in the closing weeks.

In addition to the interim senator now seeking a full term, Alan Wilson, South Carolina’s attorney general and gubernatorial nominee, participated in the telephone rally, as did Jenny Costa Honeycutt, the GOP nominee to replace outgoing Rep. Nancy Mace in the coastal 1st District.

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The president posted on social media that he will go to Iowa on Oct. 22 and Nov. 1 in support of Republican candidates.

The rallies come amid a number of competitive races in a state Trump has won three times in presidential elections.

“The reason I’ll be there is to get truly fantastic Warriors elected, including Ashley Hinson for U.S. Senate, Zach Lahn for Governor, Mariannette Miller-Meeks for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, Joe Mitchell for the 2nd District, Zach Nunn for the 3rd District, and Chris McGowan for the 4th District,” Trump said.

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