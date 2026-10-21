Trump campaigns in North Carolina, boosting GOP Senate nominee Michael Whatley

President Donald Trump was in North Carolina Tuesday, speaking at a rally with Republican candidates in Greenville.

Air Force One did a flyover above the crowd gathered at the Pitt-Greenville Airport before it landed just before 7 p.m.

Before Trump’s arrival, several candidates addressed the crowd, including Michael Whatley, the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate. Whatley faces Democratic former Gov. Roy Cooper.

Trump said at the rally that it was his encouragement that led Whatley to run in the battleground state.

“I’m the one that got him into this,” Trump said.

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The rally comes after the Senate Republicans’ top campaign spending group pulled back in North Carolina.

Whatley, a former Republican National Committee chairman, faces former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

The Senate seat is open because Republican incumbent Thom Tillis decided not to seek reelection after clashing with Trump over his tax breaks and spending cuts legislation.

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Trump largely focused on crime during his rally speech rather than the economy.

A series of protesters disrupted the rally as it went on Tuesday night. One said: “Gas is too expensive.”

Rally attendees frequently shouted “USA, USA” during the interruptions.