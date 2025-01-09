What to expect at former President Jimmy Carter's state funeral

Former President Jimmy Carter will be laid to rest on Thursday, bringing an end to over a week of tributes and memorials held for the 39th U.S. president.

Carter died on Dec. 29, 2024, at age 100.

After public visitation ended at the U.S. Capitol early Thursday morning, Carter's remains will depart the Capitol at 9 a.m. via a motorcade to the Washington National Cathedral, passing by the White House on its trip.

The motorcade is expected to arrive at the Washington National Cathedral at 9:30 a.m. ET, with his funeral service set to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Former Ambassador Stu Eizenstat, Carter's grandson Jason Carter, and President Joe Biden will deliver eulogies. Steve Ford will read remarks left by the late former President Gerald Ford, and Ted Mondale will do the same for the late former Vice President Walter Mondale.

Musical selections include: "The Road Home" by the Cathedral Choir; "Amazing Grace" by Phyllis Adams and Lelia Bolden of Song Rise to Thee; "Imagine" by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood; "Eternal Father, Strong to Save," sung by the U.S. Marine Orchestra and Armed Forces Chorus; and "All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name."

After the service, Carter's remains and his family will travel by motorcade to Joint Base Andrews and board Special Air Mission 39, which is one of the presidential planes that is designated Air Force One when a sitting president is onboard.

The plane will arrive in Fort Moore, Georgia.

Once in Georgia, a special service will be held at Maranatha Baptist Church where Carter taught Sunday school. There, members of the U.S. Secret Service – Carter Protective Division and their spouses were invited by the Carter family for an event to recognize "the significant role the U.S. Secret Service played in the late president’s life."

A private ceremony will then be held at the church at 3:45 p.m.

Following the ceremony, a motorcade will lead Carter's remains and family through the streets of Plains, Georgia. Officials said one of Carter’s long-standing requests was to "honor his beloved community and hometown of Plains, Georgia on the last day of his state funeral."

A private interment will be held for Carter at his residence Thursday evening.

Many federal offices will be closed on Thursday, and the U.S. Postal Service will not be open.