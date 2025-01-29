Trump says he's opening a Guantanamo Bay detention center to hold migrants in US illegally

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is directing the opening of a detention center at Guantánamo Bay to hold up to 30,000 migrants who are living illegally in the United States.

President Trump made the announcement right before he signed the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation. The bipartisan measure means that people who are in the U.S. illegally and are accused of theft and violent crimes would have to be detained and potentially deported even before a conviction.

A senior White House administrator told Scripps News the official executive order is expected later Wednesday and the administration feels like they are within their legal rights to make it happen.

Also called Guantánamo Bay Naval Base, the facility is a U.S. military detention center located on the coast of Guantánamo Bay in southeastern Cuba constructed in the early 2000s.

It's been notoriously used to house suspected terrorists and became the focus of worldwide controversy in the past over the alleged treatment of detainees.

President Trump, who won back the White House in part by tapping into public anger over illegal immigration, has made the promised crackdown a centerpiece of his political career and is now suggesting the new law might only be the beginning.

The swift passage of the Laken Riley Act legislation and President Trump's signing nine days after taking office adds to the potent symbolism for conservatives. To critics, the measure has taken advantage of a tragedy and could lead to chaos and cruelty while doing little to fight crime or overhaul the immigration system.