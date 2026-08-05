TPS for Haitians officially ends; DHS offers $2,600 for individuals to leave US

A federal judge has officially ended Temporary Protected Status for Haitians, bringing a legal challenge over the program to a close.

The ruling follows a June decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that allowed the Trump administration to end TPS for Haitians and Syrians. On Wednesday, the lower court judge overseeing one of those cases issued an order aligning the case with the Supreme Court's decision.

The order provides a final answer for many Haitians who had been awaiting the outcome of the legal proceedings: Temporary Protected Status has officially ended.

Earlier this week, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the administration would ensure Haitians do not remain in the United States illegally. The Department of Homeland Security has said Haitians do not have to return to Haiti but cannot remain in the United States without another legal basis to stay. The agency has also promoted a $2,600 offer for migrants who voluntarily leave the country.

An immigration attorney representing Haitian clients in Ohio said the decision has left many in the community fearful.

"This is not a joke. They are going to be separating families. They are going to be sending people back to a country that the U.S. government does not want its own citizens to visit because it is so incredibly dangerous," said Katie Kersh, managing attorney for Advocates for Basic Legal Equality.

Many of the people who previously held Temporary Protected Status also have pending asylum claims. Traditionally, asylum applicants have been allowed to legally live and work in the United States while their cases are pending.

However, Scripps News has learned that some of those individuals have been required to wear ankle monitors. Immigration advocates say that is unusual for people who are not considered flight risks and who have no criminal history.