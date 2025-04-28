Polls show President Trump losing support on immigration policies

President Donald Trump has lost some support over his handling of immigration, according to recent polls.

According to a new AP-NORC poll, 46% of adults say they approve of Trump's approach to immigration policy while 53% disapprove.

In March, 49% of adults approved of his approach to immigration and 50% disapproved.

The most recent poll was conducted online and over the phone between April 17-21 and sampled 1,260 adults.

Views on Trump's handling of immigration are divided starkly by political affiliation.

Among Republicans, 84% approved of the president's immigration policy compared to just 16% of Democrats.

An ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll found similar results, with 46% approving of Trump's handling of immigration and 53% disapproving.

A New York Times-Siena College poll of registered voters found 47% approve of Trump's handling of immigration and 51% disapprove.

Support on specific immigration policies is mixed among Americans.

According to the AP-NORC poll, 41% of adults favor sending Venezuelan immigrants in the U.S. who authorities say are gang members to a prison in El Salvador. Slightly fewer, 37%, oppose that idea.

Americans are split on deporting all immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, with 38% supporting the policy and 40% opposing it.

There's more widespread opposition to revoking foreign students' visas over their participation in pro-Palestinian activism. Just 28% of adults support that policy compared with 47% opposing it.

The New York Times-Siena College poll found 53% of voters think Trump has "gone too far" on his immigration enforcement while 12% say he has "not gone far enough."

Despite receiving less than 50% approval marks in recent polls on his handling of immigration, the issue remains among the strongest for President Trump, ahead of polling on his handling of the economy or trade.

That's likely behind the White House's efforts to keep the Trump administration's immigration actions and deportation efforts in the spotlight.

On Monday, White House officials held a press conference to discuss the administration's work on immigration and the border.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt touted a recent operation in Colorado Springs. in which the Drug Enforcement Administration says it arrested over 100 people who it says were in the U.S. illegally.

She also spoke about Operation Tidal Wave, what she called "a joint effort between ICE Miami and Florida law enforcement agencies" that resulted in the arrests of nearly 800 undocumented migrants last week.

"We are in the beginning stages of carrying out the largest deportation campaign in American history," Leavitt said. "Operation Tidal Wave is a preview of what is to come around this country: large scale operations that employ our state and local law enforcement partners to get criminal illegal aliens off our streets."