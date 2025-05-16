Multiple reports say DHS wants more than 20,000 National Guard members for immigration enforcement

The Department of Homeland Security has asked for more than 20,000 National Guard troops to augment its domestic immigration efforts, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

The development was first reported by the New York Times and later by ABC News, who cite unnamed Defense Department officials with knowledge of the request.

Scripps News has not yet independently verified the reporting.

Officials told outlets Thursday the potential effort was still in the planning and pre-approval stages and would call for National Guard personnel to assist with "interior immigration enforcement."

The deployment, if approved, would be the first time the National Guard has been used in such a manner. It was not immediately clear where the troops would be deployed from, what role they would play or whether states would have to approve their use.

President Trump has promised since his campaign for reelection to implement "the largest deportation operation in American history."

Its efforts in recent days have included high-profile detentions and arrests, including of U.S. officials.

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered immigration officials to release a Georgetown scholar who was recently detained by the Trump administration after being accused of spreading pro-Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media.

And last week ICE agents briefly arrested Newark Mayor Ras Baraka after he attempted to join members of New Jersey's congressional delegation, who sought entrance to a federal immigration detention center in Newark, New Jersey.

But federal data shows there has not been a significant jump in immigrants deported since Trump took office. Mass deportations have not occurred. The numbers show removals are lagging behind levels during the Biden administration.

This is a developing story and will be updated.