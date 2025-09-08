More than 300 South Koreans detained in Georgia immigration raid to be sent home

More than 300 South Korean nationals detained during an immigration raid at a Georgia auto manufacturing plant last week will be released and returned home, South Korea’s government announced Sunday.

The deal follows negotiations between Seoul and Washington. South Korea’s foreign minister is expected to travel to the United States Monday to finalize the details.

The workers were among 475 people taken into custody Thursday during a raid at a Hyundai electric vehicle battery plant in southeast Georgia. More than 300 of them were South Korean citizens.

Officials have said the detained workers had a range of immigration issues. Some were in the U.S. illegally, while others entered legally but may have overstayed their visas or were on visas that did not permit them to work.

The raids drew attention in South Korea, a key U.S. ally, and raised questions about their potential impact on manufacturing ties between the two nations.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social platform that some workers might remain in the country to train Americans. He stressed that he still wants international companies to invest in the U.S. and build manufacturing plants domestically but said employees hired must be in the country legally.

South Korean officials are expected to charter a plane to repatriate the workers once the agreement is finalized.

The impact on plant operations remains unclear. Hyundai employs about 1,200 workers at the site, so the loss of 475 employees is expected to slow production. Company officials have not said whether the facility will temporarily close or continue running at reduced capacity.

