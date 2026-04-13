Mexican migrant dies at Louisiana detention center as death toll from Trump's crackdown rises

Another migrant has died while in U.S. custody.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials announced Monday that 49-year-old Alejandro Cabrera Clemente, who is originally from Mexico and was in the U.S. illegally, was "found unresponsive" Saturday at the Winn Correctional Center in Winnfield, Louisiana.

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Authorities said staff at the detention facility "immediately called a medical emergency and began life-saving measures" but Clemente was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

According to immigration officials, Clemente entered the U.S. "illegally and without inspection over 25 years ago" and was taken into ICE custody in January of this year in Tennessee. Officials said he also has been convicted on various charges, including disorderly conduct and drug possession.

"Cabrera also has criminal charges for domestic violence, failure to appear, disorderly conduct and a traffic offense, dispositions pending," ICE said in a statement.

Clemente is one of more than a dozen migrants who have died while in federal custody this year, according to a Scripps News tally. The deaths have occurred as the number of detainees in custody awaiting legal proceedings has surged during President Donald Trump's mass deportation push.

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A Scripps News investigation has found various various violations and complaints at federal immigration lockups across the country. But in the case of Clemente — and others — ICE has insisted that safety of detainees is a top priority.

"ICE is committed to ensuring that all those in custody reside in safe, secure and humane environments. Comprehensive medical care is provided from the moment individuals arrive and throughout the entirety of their stay," the agency stated. "All people in ICE custody receive medical, dental and mental health intake screenings within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility; a full health assessment within 14 days of entering ICE custody or arrival at a facility; access to medical appointments; and 24-hour emergency care. At no time during detention is a detained alien denied emergency care.