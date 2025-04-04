Watch Now
PoliticsImmigration

Actions

Maryland man must be returned to the US after his illegal deportation, judge rules

Federal Judge Paula Xinis ruled Friday that Kilmar Abrego Garcia was apprehended "without legal basis" and removed to El Salvador illegally, "without any legal process."
A federal judge in Maryland has ruled the Trump administration must immediately return a Maryland man to the U.S. after he was mistakenly deported to El Salvador. (Scripps News)
Maryland Deportation Error
Posted
and last updated

A federal judge in Maryland has ruled the Trump administration must immediately return a Maryland man to the U.S. after he was mistakenly deported to El Salvador.

Federal Judge Paula Xinis ruled Friday that Kilmar Abrego Garcia was apprehended "without legal basis" and removed to El Salvador illegally, "without any legal process." He must now be returned to the U.S. no later than 11:59pm on Monday, April 7.

Abrego Garcia was deported on March 15 as the U.S. sent three planes from the U.S. to El Salvador, purporting that those on the planes were members of the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gangs. The deportations came after President Donald Trump enacted the Alien Enemies Act regarding the invasion of the United States by the Tren de Aragua.

"This was an oversight, and the removal was carried out in good faith based on the existence of a final order of removal and Abrego Garcia’s purported membership in MS-13," an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official said.

RELATED STORY | Man granted asylum sent to El Salvador prison due to 'administrative error'

According to court filings, Abrego Garcia was accused of being a member of the MS-13 gang in 2019 and was subject to deportation. The Department of Justice said in its filing that Abrego Garcia is a danger to the community, and there is a "strong public interest" against importing alleged members of a violent gang into the U.S., despite a judge granting him asylum in 2019.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Politics
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.